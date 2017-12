ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಸೋನಾ, ಒಟ್ಟು 10 ಕಳ್ಳ-ಕಳ್ಳಿಯರ ಬಂಧನ

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Mandya police have arrested ten persons - six men and four women - on charges of dacoity. Police also recovered 850 grams of #gold worth Rs 24 lakhs. The modus operandi of the accused was to attack lone women and besiege deserted houses.