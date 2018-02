ಹಿಡಿಮಣ್ಣಿನ ಗೌರವದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಪುಟ್ಟಣ್ಣಯ್ಯ ಅಂತ್ಯಸಂಸ್ಕಾರ

Mandya

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

The cremation of Melkote MLA and farmer leader K.S.Puttannaiah will be held Kyathamaranahalli, Mandya on February 22, 2018. K.S.Puttannaiah died of a heart attack late on Sunday.