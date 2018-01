ನೌಕರನಿಗೆ ಕಪಾಳ ಮೋಕ್ಷ ಮಾಡಿದ ಕೊಡಗು ಜಿ.ಪಂ ಸಿಇಒ

Madikeri

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವ ಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Kodagu zilla Panchayat CEO slaps Employment Guarantee Scheme employee Ranjit. Ranjit gave government money by using fake digital key. CEO orders to give complaint against Ranjit for miss using digital key. Ranjit also gave complaint against CEO for slapping him.