ಜನವರಿ 24ರಿಂದ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 3ರ ವರೆಗೆ ಉಳವಿ ಚನ್ನಬಸವೇಶ್ವರ ಜಾತ್ರೆ

Karwar

ಡಿ.ಪಿ.ನಾಯ್ಕ

English summary

Ulavi Channabasaveshwara jatre from January 24th to February 3rd, jatra committee provided the information in Karwar. Rathotsava will be on February 1st, inaugurated by minister RV Deshapande.