ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯನಂತೆ ಕುಮಟಾಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದು ಹೋದ ಗೋವಾ ಸಿಎಂ ಪರಿಕ್ಕರ್

Karwar

ಡಿ.ಪಿ.ನಾಯ್ಕ

English summary

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parikkar came to Kumta on Sunday in the midst of whipping up the Mahadai controversy in the state. Chief Minister Parikkar arrived in the train as a normal person and went to a private program.