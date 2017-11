ಈ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಮುಂದುವರೆದರೆ ಕಸಬ್ ಜಯಂತಿಯನ್ನೂ ಆಚರಿಸುತ್ತೆ: ಹೆಗಡೆ

Karwar

ಡಿ.ಪಿ.ನಾಯ್ಕ

English summary

If the Congress government continues in the state, then celebrate the Kasab Jayanti said Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ananthakumar Hegde on November 13 in Kundapur During in the BJP Parivarthna Yatra.