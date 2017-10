ಕೃಷಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ ಕಂಡುಕೊಂಡ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಇಂಜಿನಿಯರ್

Districts

ಯಾದಗಿರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

This engineer was born and brought up in Bengaluru, was working for handful of salary too. But, he has found solace in his native village in Yadgir. Srikanth is happy to be horticulturist.