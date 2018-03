ಬಿ. ಶ್ರೀರಾಮುಲುರನ್ನು ಹೊಗಳಿ, ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಥ್ಯಾಂಕ್ಸ್ ಎಂದ ಬಿಎಸ್ವೈ

Karnataka

With Minister Of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram and Ananth Kumar Sir regarding Parivaara n Talavaara. pic.twitter.com/oRBK9o5In9

Narendra Modi led union government has granted Scheduled Tribe status to Valmiki Nayaka and Talavara community in Karnataka. BJP President BS Yeddyurappa hailed MP B Sriramulu's effort about this issue and thanked Modi.