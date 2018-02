ಅಂದು ರಥಯಾತ್ರೆ, ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಹೊಸ್ತಿಲಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು RSS ರಾಮರಾಜ್ಯ ಯಾತ್ರೆ

Karnataka

Balaraj Tantri

English summary

Almost 28 years after LK Advani embarked on a Ram Rath Yatra for Ayodhya, a Maharashtra-based organisation-Sree Rama Dasa Misison Universal Society with support from the VHP and RSS, has decided to take out the 'Ram Rajya Rath Yatra' from Ayodhya to Rameswaram (Feb13 to Mar 25) crossing six states including Karnataka.