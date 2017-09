ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿ ನೀಡಿಲ್ಲ, ಸವಾಲು ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ : ಹೆಗಡೆ

Districts

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Prime minister Narendra Modi has not given me responsibility, but challenges to achieve. I had completely lost interest in politics, had gone away from people also. But, this responsibility has brought me back to where I should belong to, says Ananth Kumar Hegde.