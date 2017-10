Karnataka

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The country’s green court has disposed off an application that challenged the controversial ₹13,000-crore Yettinahole drinking water project. With this, the stage is set for the completion of the first phase of the project, which envisages the diversion of over 24 TMC of water during the monsoon months from four tributaries of the River Nethravati.