ಹಿಂದೂಪರ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ಧಮ್ಕಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯಶ್ರೀ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ: ಅಣ್ಣಾಮಲೈ

Ramesh B

Mudigere police on Sunday evening arrested a worker of BJP’s Yuva Morcha on charges of abetting suicide of a college student. Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai has given the name of the arrested as Anil. The police are interrogating him in connection with the suicide of Dhanyashree (20), a college student of Mudigere.