ಮೋದಿ ಬರುವ ಮುನ್ನವೇ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರಾಫಿಕ್ ಜಾಮ್

Please avoid Jayamahal and Bellary roads around Palace grounds tomorrow from 10 AM to 7 PM due to rally by a political party.

English summary

The traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway has been thrown out of gear following the valedictory programme of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parivarthana rally, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating.