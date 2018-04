ಭಾರೀ ಕುತೂಹಲ ಹುಟ್ಟಿಸಿರುವ ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ, ಕಿಚ್ಚ ಸುದೀಪ್ ಭೇಟಿ!

Karnataka

oi-Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep met JD(S) state president H.D.Kumaraswamy in his house in J.P.Nagar, Bengaluru on April 2, 2018. Kiccha Sudeep may campaign for JD(S) party in the Karnataka assembly elections 2018.