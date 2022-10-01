ತ್ವರಿತ ಅಲರ್ಟ್ ಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
Breaking: ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಥಾವರ್ಚಂದ್ ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ 19 ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್
Karnataka
ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು, ಅ.1: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಥಾವರ್ಚಂದ್ ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಶನಿವಾರ ಕೋವಿಡ್ 19 ಸೋಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ.
ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ಕಚೇರಿ ಶನಿವಾರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಥಾವರ್ಚಂದ್ ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್ ಅವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಯಾವುದೇ ಆತಂಕ ಬೇಡ ಎಂದು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.
ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಚಿವ ಡಾ.ಕೆ. ಸುಧಾಕರ್ ಅವರು, "ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಥಾವರ್ಚಂದ್ ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್ ಅವರು ಶೀಘ್ರವಾಗಿ ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ," ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
English summary
Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot tested positive for Covid-19 today. The health condition of Governor remains stable and there is nothing to worry.
Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 21:12 [IST]