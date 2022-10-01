YouTube
  • search
  • Live TV
ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್
ತ್ವರಿತ ಅಲರ್ಟ್ ಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
ನೋಟಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಅನುಮತಿಸಿ  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Breaking: ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಥಾವರ್‌ಚಂದ್ ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ 19 ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia Kannada News

    ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು, ಅ.1: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಥಾವರ್‌ಚಂದ್ ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಶನಿವಾರ ಕೋವಿಡ್ 19 ಸೋಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ.

    ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ಕಚೇರಿ ಶನಿವಾರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಥಾವರ್‌ಚಂದ್ ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್ ಅವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸ್ಥಿರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಯಾವುದೇ ಆತಂಕ ಬೇಡ ಎಂದು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ.

    ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಚಿವ ಡಾ.ಕೆ. ಸುಧಾಕರ್ ಅವರು, "ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಥಾವರ್‌ಚಂದ್ ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್ ಅವರು ಶೀಘ್ರವಾಗಿ ಗುಣಮುಖರಾಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ," ಎಂದು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    Comments

    ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು breaking news ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳು  

    Read more about:

    breaking news karnataka governor thawarchand gehlot health ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ

    English summary
    Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot tested positive for Covid-19 today. The health condition of Governor remains stable and there is nothing to worry.
    Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 21:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2022
    Click to comments
    ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಕ್ಷಣ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X