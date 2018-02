ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಪ್ರಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಸಜ್ಜಾಗಿದೆ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ನಟರ ದಂಡು?!

Karnataka

ಯಶಸ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ.ಕೆ

English summary

Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections 2018 many star campaigners will start their campaign in Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru. Challenging star Darshan, Sudeep, Srijan Lokesh, Congress media head Ramya etc will be campaigning for Congress and Siddaramaiah.