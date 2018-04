ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಸಿಎಂ ಆಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಬರಿಗಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾದಯಾತ್ರೆ

Karnataka

Bengaluru JD(S) youth wing general secretary Rakesh and team on April 4, 2018 began a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru Chamundi hills to pray god for party will win in Karnataka assembly elections 2018 and H.D.Kumaraswamy become chief minister of the state.