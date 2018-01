ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ದೌರ್ಜನ್ಯ: ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಜಾವಡೇಕರ್

Karnataka

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javdekar visited Udupi on Tuesday. He attended BJP party leaders meeting at Udupi. While addressing party leaders, he slams Karnataka government for officials' transfer . "Honest officials are being persecuted and harassed in Karnataka. Dakshina Kannada SP and DC of Hassan transferred for their honesty," he said