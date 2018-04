ಕುತೂಹಲದ ಕೇಂದ್ರಬಿಂದು 'ವರುಣಾ'ದಲ್ಲಿ ಗೆಲ್ಲುವವರ್ಯಾರು..?

Karnataka

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Varuna constituency is of of the major constituency which has a key role in Karnataka elections. Chief minister Siddaramaiah in Karnataka assembly Elections 2013 contested from here. There are rumours that, this year his Son Yathindra from Congress and Former chief minsiter B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra will be contesting from here.