ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಪ್ರಚಾರ ಸಮಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾರು ಯಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ?

Karnataka

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi has approved @INCKarnataka 's Campaign Committee Members list for the upcoming assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/59tz1l0Xjj

English summary

Karnataka Elections 2018: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday approved a 70-member campaign committee headed by Karnataka Power Minister D K Shivakumar for the coming assembly polls in the southern state, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president G Parmeshwara said. Here are the list of campaigners.