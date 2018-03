ಹಳೆ ಹುಲಿಗೆ ಹೊಸ ಸಾರಥ್ಯ, ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸಿಗೆ ಪೂಜಾರಿ ರಣತಂತ್ರ

Karnataka

oi-Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Tough competition has raised between congress and BJP for the coming election in Dakshina Kannada. It is said that AICC president Rahul Gandhi given responsibility to Janardhan Poojari for upcoming election. Most of the congress members are waiting to know what Janardhana Poojary and the entire Billava community will do in the election.