ಬಿಪಿಎಲ್‌ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳಿಗೆ ಪಂಚೆ, ಸೀರೆ ಭಾಗ್ಯ!

Below Poverty Line (BPL) families may get Dhoti and Saree in the name of Indira Vasthra Bhagya scheme. Textile Minister Rudrappa Lamani is set to make a presentation on the proposed scheme during the pre-budget meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on January 29, 2018.