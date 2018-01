ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಇನ್ನೂ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಿಸಬೇಡಿ: ಬಿ.ಎಸ್.ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ

Karnataka

Trupti Hegde

English summary

"It is your responsibility to bring success to farmer activist K S Nanjundegowda in Karnataka assembly elections 2018, in Srirangapatna constituency" BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa told to people in Shrirangapatna. Hw was addressing people as part of BJP's Parivartana rally.