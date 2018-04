ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿಯನ್ನು ಸುಳ್ಳಿನ ಸರದಾರ ಎಂದ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ

Karnataka

oi-Manjunatha

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Lies and only Lies! See how @RahulGandhi fictitiously revokes the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society. pic.twitter.com/4vcnM0zltM

English summary

BJP national president Amit Shah uploads a video of AICC president Rahul Gandhi in which Rahul talking about Sc/St act. He saying central has canceled sc/st act. but it is not true.