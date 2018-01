ಜಾವಡೇಕರ್ ಬಂದು ಹೋದ ಮೇಲೆ ಬದಲಾಯಿತು ತುಮಕೂರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಹವಾಮಾನ

Karnataka

ತುಮಕೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

After central minister Prakash Javadekar visit to Tumakuru changed the situation in BJP. He tried to compromise between former minister Sogadu Shivanna and former MP GS Basavaraj. Here is analysis ahead of Karnataka assembly elections 2018.