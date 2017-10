ಮೋದಿ, ಯೋಗಿಯನ್ನು 'ಮಹಾನ್ ನಟ'ರೆಂದ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ರೈಗೆ 6 ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳು

Karnataka

Balaraj Tantri

English summary

Actor Prakash Rai hit out at PM Modi for his silence on journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder and said that politicians deserved his national awards more than he did. And also Prakash said, In UP, we don't know whether Yogi Adityanath is a CM or the Poojari of a temple. Six questions to Prakash Rai.