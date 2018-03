20 ವರ್ಷದ ಯುವತಿಯರಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಥವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಥವಾಗಿಲ್ಲ: ರಾಹುಲ್

Karnataka

oi-Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed prime minister Narendra Modi in Janashirvada Yatra here in Chamarajanagara. He said, "Modi has made 2 crore jobs offer. The note was banned. But nothing happened. 20-year-old young women of Maharani College of Mysore understands this. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not.”