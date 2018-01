ಕಲಬುರಗಿ: ಬಿಲ್ ಕಲೆಕ್ಟರ್ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಗ್ರಾ.ಪಂ ಉಪಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷೆ ಪತಿ

Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kalaburagi's Ganagapura village Panchayat bill collector Dasthagiri has been beaten by panchayat vice president Savithri's husband Gundurao for not giving bribe .