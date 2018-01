ಈಶಾನ್ಯ ವಲಯ ಐಜಿಪಿಯಾಗಿ ಎಸ್.ಮುರಗನ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರ ಸ್ವೀಕಾರ

Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

S Murugan took charge as North East Zone IGP in Kalaburagi IGP office. S Murugan before worked as Bellary IGP and worked in Mangalore, Mysore as commissioner.