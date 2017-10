ಕಲಬುರಗಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪುಡಿ ರೌಡಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಪೊಲೀಸರಿಂದ ಫೈರಿಂಗ್

Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Police opened firing on rowdy sheeters in Kalaburagi district. Firing held near Dabarabad on the outskirts of the city, the rowdy sheeters Shivukumara and Chetan were injured in firing.