ಅಮೇರಿಕಾದ ನಾಸಾಕ್ಕೆ ಹೋಗಿ ಬಂದ ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಬಾಲಕಿ!

Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A 15 year old girl, Neha Kiran from Hegganahalli village of Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi district, who is studying in ninth standard in UAE has been selected for NASA training in aerospace science through a talent hunt program.