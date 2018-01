ಕಲಬುರಗಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಂದೆಯ ಕಣ್ಣೆದುರೇ ಮಗನನ್ನು ಕೊಂದ ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳು

Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Yuvaraj- 19 year old lorry driver murdered in front of his father in Kalaburagi- Alanda road. Miscreants trying to assault on Digambar (Father of Yuvaraj), while Yuvaraj try to save his father, miscreants killed him.