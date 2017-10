ಕಲಬುರಗಿ: ಓರಿಯಂಟ್ ಕಂಪನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರಿಬ್ಬರ ದುರ್ಮರಣ, ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Kalaburagi

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Two labourers were killed on Wednesday in Orient company, which was founded at Itaga village in Chittapura taluk of the Kalaburagi district. The deceased have been identified as Monappa Hanamantha Diggi (33) and Mahesh (30).