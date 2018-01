ಕಾನ್ ಸ್ಟೇಬಲ್ ಕಿರುಕುಳಕ್ಕೆ ಬೇಸತ್ತು ಇಪ್ಪತ್ನಾಲ್ಕರ ಯುವಕ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ

Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Ramesh Talawar, 24 year old commits suicide in Jewargi, Kalaburagi district. Deceased relatives alleging, due to harassment by constable Mallu Basagi, Ramesh commits suicide.