ವೈರಲ್ ವಿಡಿಯೋ: ನವಾಜ್ ಶರೀಫ್ ಗೆ ಬೂಟೇಟಿನ ಸ್ವಾಗತ

International

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#WATCH : A student hurls a shoe at Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif at an event he was attending in Lahore, Pakistan earlier. pic.twitter.com/2zhLl2HjZE

English summary

A shoe was hurled at Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif by a religious extremist on March 11th during a function at an Islamic seminary in Lahore.