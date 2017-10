ಜಪಾನ್ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಬೆಗೆ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಗೆಲುವು, ಮೋದಿ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ

International

Sachhidananda Acharya

Heartiest greetings to my dear friend @AbeShinzo on his big election win. Look forward to further strengthen India-Japan relations with him.

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on his re-election and said he looked forward to further strengthening the relations between the two countries.