ಹಲ್ಲಿನಿಂದ ಕಡಿದು ಐಫೋನ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟರಿ ಚೆಕ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರಿಂದ ಸ್ಫೋಟ

International

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

If you want to check the authenticity of your phone's battery, don't do it by biting it. The results could be even worse than what you may suffer after biting into the delectable-looking Tide Pods. This is what we learn from the experience of a man in China, who tried to check the authenticity of an iPhone battery by taking a bite out of it.