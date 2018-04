ಕುವೈತ್ ಬಸ್ ಅಪಘಾತ: ಮೃತ 15 ಜನರಲ್ಲಿ 7 ಭಾರತೀಯರು

International

15 died due to major accident in khabad Kuwait who should be blame the drivers or the vehicle used for the blue collars @Kuwaithr Most of them were Indian @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/ObqMK0lLPH

English summary

Seven Indians were among the 15 killed in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, officials said. The Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) put the death toll at 15. It said the two buses collided head-on thus causing the high casualty figure, KUNA news agency reported.