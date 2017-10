ಪನಾಮಾ ಪೇಪರ್ಸ್ ತನಿಖಾ ವರದಿಗಾರ್ತಿಯ ಬರ್ಬರ ಹತ್ಯೆ

International

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The journalist who led the Panama Papers investigation has been killed in a car bomb blast at Malta. Daphne Caruana Galizia died on Monday afternoon when her car, a Peugeot 108, was destroyed by a powerful explosive device which blew the vehicle into several pieces and threw the debris into a nearby field.