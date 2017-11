ಕಾಬೂಲ್ ː ಟಿವಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಮೇಲೆ ಶಸ್ತ್ರಧಾರಿಯಿಂದ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿ

International

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Shamshad TV broadcasting stooped after explosion and firing inside its building pic.twitter.com/zKpIUbxGTp

#BREAKING - Ambulances and security forces have converged on the area as Shamshad TV attack continues. #Kabul #Afghanistan

English summary

Gunmen have attacked a local television station in the Afghan capital Kabul, with reports that people have been killed and injured.