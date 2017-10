ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ವೈಟ್ ಹೌಸ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರಂಪ್- ಇವಾಂಕಾ ದೀಪಾವಳಿ

International

Srinivasa Mata

Wishing Hindus, Sikhs & Jains around the world a joyful #Diwali . Saal Mubarak to all! Looking forward to my visit to India for #GES2017 . pic.twitter.com/O1tmiFzECc

English summary

US President Donald Trump's entrepreneur daughter Ivanka, who joined him in Tuesday's Diwali celebrations at the White House, also took to Twitter to wish Indians across the globe a joyous Deepavali.