ಫ್ಲೋರಿಡಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾದಚಾರಿ ಸೇತುವೆ ಕುಸಿತ: ಹಲವರು ಸಾವು

Four are dead after pedestrian bridge under construction near Miami collapsed, crushing cars https://t.co/21eAF9Tz1o

English summary

Several people were killed after a newly-installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at the Florida International University in Miami.The CNN quoted a spokesman with the Florida Highway Patrol as saying that multiple people died as a result of a pedestrian bridge collapse at the university.