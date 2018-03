ವಿಚ್ಛೇದನಕ್ಕೆ ಅರ್ಜಿಹಾಕಿದ ಜ್ಯೂನಿಯರ್ ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಟ್ರಂಪ್ ದಂಪತಿ

International

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa are splitting after 12 years of marriage. The Trumps issued a joint statement, saying, "After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."