ವಿಡಿಯೋ: 73 ವರ್ಷದ ವೃದ್ಧೆಯ ವರ್ಕೌಟ್ ಕಂಡು ಬೆರಗಾದ ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು
ಕೆನಾಡ, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 12: ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯವಾಗಿ ಯುವಕ ಮತ್ತು ಯುವತಿಯರು ತಮ್ಮ ದೇಹದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಕಾಳಜಿ ಹೊಂದಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಸ್ಲಿಮ್ ಆಗಿ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು, ಫಿಟ್ನೆಸ್ ಹೊಂದಿರಬೇಕು, ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿ ಕಾಣಬೇಕು ಎಂಬ ಆಸೆಯಿಂದ ಜಿಮ್, ಯೋಗ, ಡ್ಯಾನ್ಸ್ ತರಗತಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೋಗೋದು ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಆಗಿದೆ. ಹಾಗಿದ್ದರೂ ಅಂದುಕೊಂಡಂತೆ ಫಿಟ್ನೆಸ್ ಕಾಪಾಡುವುದು ಕಷ್ಟ.
ಆದರೆ, 73 ವರ್ಷದ ಹಿರಿಯ ಮಹಿಳೆಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಎಲ್ಲರ ಹುಬ್ಬೇರಿಸುವಂತೆ ಫಿಟ್ನೆಸ್ ಕಾಪಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹಿರಿಯ ವಯಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲೂ ತಮ್ಮ ದೇಹವನ್ನು ಸಖತ್ ಫಿಟ್ ಆಗಿ ಇಟ್ಟುಕೊಂಡಿರುವುದು ಈಗ ಸೋಶಿಯಲ್ ಮೀಡಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಸದ್ದು ಮಾಡ್ತಿದೆ.
ವಿಡಿಯೋ: ಆನೆಯನ್ನು ಅಟ್ಟಾಡಿಸಿದ ಮರಿ ಎಮ್ಮೆ
ಕೆನಡಾದ ಒಂಟಾರಿಯೊ ಜೋನ್ ಮ್ಯಾಕ್ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಎಂಬ ಬಾಡಿ ಬಿಲ್ಡರ್ 73ನೇ ವಯಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಫಿಟ್ ಆದ ದೇಹದಿಂದ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಜೋನ್ ಮ್ಯಾಕ್ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಅವರು ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಬಹಳ ದಪ್ಪವಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಹೆಚ್ಚು ತೂಕ ಕೂಡ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದರು. ಅಧಿಕ ರಕ್ತದೊತ್ತಡ, ಕೊಲೆಸ್ಟ್ರಾಲ್ ಮತ್ತು ಆಸಿಡ್ ರಿಫ್ಲಕ್ಸ್ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಮಹಿಳೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು.
ಮೂರು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ 198 ಪೌಂಡ್ಸ್ (89ಕೆಜಿ) ತೂಕ ಹಾಗೂ 5.3 ಅಡಿ ಎತ್ತರ ಇದ್ದರು. ಆದ್ರೀಗ ವರ್ಕೌಟ್ನಿಂದ 50 (25ಕೆಜಿ) ಪೌಂಡ್ ತೂಕ ಕಮ್ಮಿ ಆಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇಂದಿನ ಯುವತಿಯರಂತೆ ದೇಹದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಕಾಳಜಿ ವಹಿಸಿ ಫಿಟ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ವಿಡಿಯೋ: ಮರಿಯನ್ನು ರಕ್ಷಿಸಲು ಹಾವಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸೆಣಸಾಡಿದ ಮರಕುಟಿಕ
73 ವರ್ಷದ ಈ ಮಹಿಳೆಯ ಈ ಬದಲಾವಣೆ ಅನೇಕರಿಗೆ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿ ನೀಡುವಂತಿದೆ. ಸಾಧಿಸುವ ಛಲ ಮತ್ತು ಹಠ ಇದ್ದರೆ ಅದನ್ನು ಖಂಡಿತವಾಗಿ ಮಾಡಬಹುದು ಹಾಗೂ ಅದಕ್ಕೆ ವಯಸ್ಸು ಯಾವುದೇ ರೀತಿ ಅಡ್ಡಿಯಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಸಾಬೀತುಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
View this post on Instagram
Romanian Deadlifts! 😅😅 I do these to help strengthen my backside and really tone up my muscles. These are very hard, no doubt about it, and they aren’t easy to do right so I do recommend working with a professional. 🙏 I know I am very lucky to have a daughter and a son-in-law who are at the top of their fields. Every time I come down to Tulum to their gym I learn something new. 👵🏼 Here are my tips for mastering this exercise: 1) think of really tightening up your back and squeeze the back of your armpits, just like you are trying to stop someone from tickling you ☺️ 2) get a nice, tight tummy and fill it up with air before you begin. I hold my breath as I lift the weight and only take a quick sip when I’m at the top 3)keep that bar on your legs! @jeanjacquesbarrett and @yourhealthyhedonista are really strict on that. If the bar starts leaving my legs, I can start to feel it in my back. 😬 4) really keep the back from rounding. I am thinking of keeping a “proud chest”. I have a naturally rounded back from old age but I’m hoping that with this exercise and others I can prevent it from getting worse. My own mother had a real “dowagers” back so I guess it’s partly hereditary. I’m no expert. Like you guys I’m trying to keep learning and to keep getting better. I work with people who really know what they are doing and I trust them to have my health as a top priority. I recommend that you also work with professionals. I know it is so hard to find reliable help theses days but word of mouth is a wonderful thing. If you want to tag someone who you feel would be a good coach or trainer for people, please do so and list the area they work in and the gym they work at. A little community effort can go a long way. 💕💕 . My favorite @womensbest pink seamless outfit Knee sleeves are by @sbdapparel . #girlswholift #girlswhopowerlift #bodybuilding #fitover70
A post shared by Joan MacDonald (@trainwithjoan) on
ಜೋನ್ ಮ್ಯಾಕ್ಡೊನಾಲ್ಡ್ ಅವರ ಈ ಬಾಡಿ ಟ್ರಾನ್ಸ್ಫರ್ಮೇಶನ್ ಕಂಡು ಜನರು ಬೆರಗಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸದ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಅವರ ಇನ್ಸ್ಟಾಗ್ರಾಮ್ನಲ್ಲಿ 5 ಲಕ್ಷ ಫಾಲೋವರ್ಸ್ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.