ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮುಖಂಡ ಯಶವಂತ ಸಿನ್ಹಾರಿಂದ 'ರಾಷ್ಟಮಂಚ್' ಸ್ಥಾಪನೆ

Mahatma said , "Democracy is not a state in which people act like sheep." Arise and awaken! Calling the People to join the movement. #राष्ट्रमंच #nationalforum https://t.co/S46qIBwt21

English summary

Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who has turned a strong critic of the central government, will tomorrow launch 'Rashtra Manch' (national forum), a body, he said, for political leaders and others "concerned" with the prevailing situation in the country.