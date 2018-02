ರಾಜಕೀಯ ತಂತ್ರಗಾರ ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ್ ಕಿಶೋರ್ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಘರ್ ವಾಪ್ಸಿ?

India

Balaraj Tantri

English summary

Will poll strategist Prashant Kishor be a part of Team Modi for 2019 campaign? PM Modi and Prashant Kishor have “personally” been in touch over the past six months. Kishor is also learnt to have met BJP chief Amit Shah. Reports had indicated his split from the BJP had come due to differences with Shah after the 2014 campaign.