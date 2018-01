ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ವಿಶ್ವ ನಾಯಕರನ್ನು ಅಪ್ಪಿಕೊಳ್ಳೋದೇಕೆ?

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Days after being mocked by the Congress over his hugs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended himself by saying that he was unaware of the protocols laid down as he is a common man. He also went on to say that his openness was liked by world leaders. Modi also said his basic nature has been "to convert adversity into opportunity".