ವಾಲ್ಮೀಕಿ ಜಯಂತಿ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶುಭಹಾರೈಸಿದ ಗಣ್ಯರು

India

Trupti Hegde

Greetings on Valmikhi Jayanti. Let us pledge to imbibe the teachings of the great sage on this pious occasion. #ValmikiJayanti

I Bow down to the creator of RAMAYANA, Maharshi Valmiki, a guiding light to humanity who defined greatness in good deed’s #ValmikiJayanti pic.twitter.com/3ElcAilRav

Greetings on Valmiki Jayanti. A great sage & master litterateur, his rich ideals and works guide generations. वाल्मीकि जयंती पर शुभकामनाएं।

English summary

Whole India is celebrating great sage Valmiki's birth anniversary on Oct 5th. Many celebrities wish to the creator of Ramayana, a holy book of Hindus for his birth anniversary.