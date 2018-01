ವಿಶ್ವಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಂದಿ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಭಾಷೆಗೆ ವಿರೋಧ, ಕನ್ನಡ ನೆನಪಿಸಿದ ಸುಷ್ಮಾ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

I am proud of all Indian languages. I speak some of them fluently. https://t.co/1QvlgYxsMa https://t.co/Acok2gtoPa

English summary

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj wants Hindi to be one of the official languages spoken at the United Nations (UN). She stated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is ready to spend a whopping Rs 400 crore (if necessary) to promote the language.