ಅರುಣಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರವಾಸೋದ್ಯಮ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಗೆ ಬದ್ಧ: ಮೋದಿ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb 15th said the Centre wants to develop tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. Addressing a public rally here, Prime Minister Modi said, "We want to improve tourism in Arunachal. I will tell people to come to Arunachal Pradesh for their meetings and conferences. Lot of people does it in Delhi and Mumbai. I will tell them to explore the land of Arunachal Pradesh," Prime Minister Modi said.